Stonecrest adopts ‘historic reproductive rights resolution’

The item approved last week by the Stonecrest City Council “prohibits the use of city funds to investigate, store or catalog reports of abortion care,” according to a press release. It also encourages DeKalb County police, which serve the Stonecrest area, to make investigating reports of abortion care their lowest priority.

“The city of Stonecrest proudly honors the personal health care choices of women,” Mayor Jazzmin Cobble said in the press release. “Georgia passed one of the strictest abortion bills in the nation, and, unfortunately, this resolution does not overturn that law. However, Stonecrest officials have a responsibility to protect the individuals in our city from any violation of their human rights.”