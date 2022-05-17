Decatur to spend $160K to renovate century-old dairy barn at Legacy Park

Felix Floyd, the city’s facilities superintendent, said the city already replaced the barn’s decrepit roof, and the indoor renovations are the second phase of the barn’s refurbishing.

“The interior work is the second phase of a two-phase project intended to upgrade the barn for use as an open-air facility similar to the park pavilions located in other city-owned parks,” he wrote in a memo to city leaders.

The barn will not have indoor plumbing or an HVAC system, but Floyd said other nearby buildings have restroom facilities. In addition to weddings and field trips, Floyd said the refurbished barn could serve as storage and a concession space for athletic events.