Decatur picks developer for affordable housing project in Legacy Park

Caption The city adopted this plan for how the South Housing Village could look, according to a 2019 addendum to the Decatur Legacy Park Master Plan. This design is not final. Credit: City of Decatur Credit: City of Decatur

Doug Foust, the housing authority’s executive director, said the average apartment will be for residents who make below 60% of the area median income (AMI), which is $51,720 per year for a family of four in Decatur. To meet that requirement, rent for a two-bedroom unit would be capped at $1,164 a month. A few units could be listed as market rate — $1,940 per month for a two-bedroom unit — but the average can’t surpass 60% of the AMI.

To finance the project, the housing authority will apply for low-income housing tax credits. The application, which includes the design and scope of the project, must be submitted in May.

“We’ll be competing against all of the developers in the state of Georgia, usually 75 to 90 applications every year,” Foust said.

The project will likely cost $30 to $35 million across two development phases, Foust said. Arnold added that the city will likely use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to finance $2 to $4 million worth of infrastructure improvements, such as roads and sidewalks, as part of the project.

Residents, who previously were split on whether Legacy Park should be used for housing rather than greenspace, will have a chance to give feedback on the housing authority’s design plan before it’s submitted, city leaders said.

“This agreement very much just gets us to the start line,” Arnold said. “Once we have this agreement in place, it tells us we can start running.”