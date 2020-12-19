Decatur sets aside $150,000 to create a clean energy plan

“We’ll start the process on a clean energy plan in 2021,” she said during an interview with the AJC. “I don’t know how long it will take. But that is just a smaller piece of the overall larger Comprehensive Climate Action Plan that will come out of the Strategic Plan.”

Because of COVID-19, work on the 2020 Strategic Plan was delayed for months before resuming in October. The city’s now conducting a series of “virtual forums,” whose predominant topics include equity and racial justice, civic trust, housing, transportation, economic development and climate change.