Decatur Active Living Receives Three Georgia Recreation awards

Decatur’s Active Living department copped three awards from the Georgia Recreation and Park Association, announced recently by that organization’s Executive Director Steve Card.
Additionally, Greg White, Decatur Active Living’s longtime director, was named GRPA president for 2021.
Active Living’s supervisor for adult programming, Sara Holmes, received GRPA’s top award, the Mike Daniels Award, “reserved for individuals,” according to a GRPA statement, “who have excelled in situations where they are primarily responsible for the supervision or implementation of recreation, parks or leisure programs.”
The Volunteer of the Year Award went to Lee Goldsmith, longtime curator of the Oakhurst Dog Park who organizes work days, landscaping, plantings and generally keeps the park clean. According White, Oakhurst is the state’s first dog park certified by the National Audubon Society because of its many bird species.
Active Living also won the “Marketing and Visibility Publication Award for Online Media” for its prolific blog posts during the pandemic on BeActiveDecatur.com which, according to Card, drew over 250,000 hits this year.