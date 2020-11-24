Decatur Active Living Receives Three Georgia Recreation awards

The Volunteer of the Year Award went to Lee Goldsmith, longtime curator of the Oakhurst Dog Park who organizes work days, landscaping, plantings and generally keeps the park clean. According White, Oakhurst is the state’s first dog park certified by the National Audubon Society because of its many bird species.

Active Living also won the “Marketing and Visibility Publication Award for Online Media” for its prolific blog posts during the pandemic on BeActiveDecatur.com which, according to Card, drew over 250,000 hits this year.