Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site

By the time the application came before the county’s Board of Commissioners last Thursday, Kirk said the community outcry was loud enough that he knew the project wouldn’t move forward. He said the owner will make do with the current location, which he described as a dangerous traffic location.

“We’re going to continue to operate as best we can at that location,” he said, “and hope and pray there will be no serious issues with traffic and continued accidents as people make the dangerous entrance into and out of that site.”

Several residents said they were happy the application was withdrawn. Most of them made it clear that they weren’t against Chick-fil-A as a company relocating to the vacant retail site; they don’t want any restaurant to move there with a drive-thru.

“It wasn’t that we were opposed to Chick-fil-A being there,” resident Carol Hayes said during the meeting. “We just don’t feel like that property is best used as a drive-thru.”

During the same meeting, the board unanimously rezoned the 77-acre North DeKalb Mall to transform the struggling retail center into a mixed-use community with about 1,800 homes. Residents, who were mostly supportive of the redevelopment, said additional drive-thru restaurants won’t jive with the walkable, interconnected community they hope comes with the mall’s redevelopment.