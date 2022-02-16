Chamblee asks residents for help choosing new district map

The Gold scenario divides the city most equally, with only a 1% population difference between the least and most populous districts. In contrast, the Blue scenario’s population difference is within 4%.

The Gold scenario would draw Councilwoman Karen Lupton out of District 3, which she currently represents. However, she recently announced she will vacate her seat this year to run for an open Georgia House seat. The Blue scenario would not draw any sitting councilmembers out of their district.

Chamblee is a rarity in metro Atlanta, where the council districts only limit who can run for city office — not who votes. Residents vote for all council seats regardless of which district they call home.

For more information on the city’s redistricting effort or to provide feedback, visit redistricting2022-chamblee.hub.arcgis.com. City leaders aim to vote on one of the proposed maps by March 15 and finish the entire process by April 19.