ajc logo
X

Brookhaven spends $1M to build new park in old neighborhood

The park will be built in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

Credit: AJC File

Combined ShapeCaption
The park will be built in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

Credit: AJC File

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

An old residential neighborhood in Brookhaven is about to get some new greenspace.

The city approved a $1.1-million contract to build Langford Memorial Park along Pine Grove Avenue, which is located in the middle of the densely populated Brookhaven Heights neighborhood. The 0.8-acre property was owned by the Langford family, who lived on the property for decades.

Brookhaven and DeKalb County paid $1.35 million in 2020 to buy the land and the one-story home on the property, which was built in the 1930s. A man named Bob Langford used to live in the home and died fighting in the Vietnam War in 1968. The city is naming the park in his honor.

The home has already been demolished, and the undeveloped greenspace currently only has a sign saying it’s owned by Brookhaven and is the site of a future park.

ExploreBrookhaven to build boardwalk over dam as part of growing trail network

The City Council will hire Forsyth County-based Tri-Scapes Inc. to construct the pocket park, which will include a playground, a pavilion, a community lawn and a bocce court. Brookhaven Heights residents fundraised about $16,000 to contribute to the greenspace improvements.

Lee Croy, the parks bond program manager for Brookhaven, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that construction will likely start in early August and should be complete by next spring.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
19-year-old arrested on murder charge in deadly ‘targeted robbery’ in Midtown12h ago
Braves tie Atlanta-era franchise record with 21st win in June
8h ago
Monarch counts may not be as dire, but researchers are divided
48m ago
Atlanta officials push for stronger prosecution of negligent apartment landlords
16h ago
Atlanta officials push for stronger prosecution of negligent apartment landlords
16h ago
Putin: Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless
2h ago
The Latest
DeKalb CEO teases plan to make county cops among state’s best paid
20h ago
Avondale Estates celebrates 4th of July
22h ago
DeKalb health centers now offering COVID vaccinations for kids under 5
22h ago
Featured
When her four-year-old grandson Kawan Ward was unresponsive and feverish one morning in April, Vanessa Ward waited for a Grady ambulance to arrive for over an hour before driving him to Egleston Children’s Hospital near Emory University herself. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
Abortion in Georgia: Here is what’s currently legal — and not
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top