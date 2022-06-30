Brookhaven spends $1M to build new park in old neighborhood

An old residential neighborhood in Brookhaven is about to get some new greenspace.
The city approved a $1.1-million contract to build Langford Memorial Park along Pine Grove Avenue, which is located in the middle of the densely populated Brookhaven Heights neighborhood. The 0.8-acre property was owned by the Langford family, who lived on the property for decades.
Brookhaven and DeKalb County paid $1.35 million in 2020 to buy the land and the one-story home on the property, which was built in the 1930s. A man named Bob Langford used to live in the home and died fighting in the Vietnam War in 1968. The city is naming the park in his honor.
The home has already been demolished, and the undeveloped greenspace currently only has a sign saying it’s owned by Brookhaven and is the site of a future park.
The City Council will hire Forsyth County-based Tri-Scapes Inc. to construct the pocket park, which will include a playground, a pavilion, a community lawn and a bocce court. Brookhaven Heights residents fundraised about $16,000 to contribute to the greenspace improvements.
Lee Croy, the parks bond program manager for Brookhaven, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that construction will likely start in early August and should be complete by next spring.
Langford Memorial Park master plan by Zachary Hansen on Scribd
