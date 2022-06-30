Brookhaven spends $1M to build new park in old neighborhood

Brookhaven and DeKalb County paid $1.35 million in 2020 to buy the land and the one-story home on the property, which was built in the 1930s. A man named Bob Langford used to live in the home and died fighting in the Vietnam War in 1968. The city is naming the park in his honor.

The home has already been demolished, and the undeveloped greenspace currently only has a sign saying it’s owned by Brookhaven and is the site of a future park.