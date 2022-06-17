Brookhaven to build boardwalk over dam as part of growing trail network

The city also agreed to pay nearly $2 million to purchase roughly 13 acres of vacant property along Johnson Ferry Road for future conversion into multi-use trails and public greenspace. The land surrounds Nancy Creek.

The property purchase isn’t using funds from the bond referendum and required an adjustment to the city’s general fund. During the meeting, City Attorney Chris Balch said the city reached an agreement with the property owners, adding that the sale agreement is more than the appraised value of the land. DeKalb County property records show the land is appraised to be worth about $359,000.

Balch told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Johnson Ferry property and the dam boardwalk are currently unrelated projects, but they could connect in the future as the city’s trail network expands.