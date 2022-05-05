Brookhaven restarts plan to influence redevelopment of blighted areas

City Attorney Chris Balch said the entirety of those areas are not considered blighted or underutilized, but they are starting points. He said subsequent public meetings will narrow the redevelopment areas and other locations could be added.

Redevelopment agencies create another financing option for developers, who can use them to access tax-free loans. Balch said URAs primarily assist in the redevelopment of aging and run-down strip malls and apartment complexes where the cost is cheaper to build something new rather than improve the existing infrastructure.

“In a zoning dispute with a developer, you’re bound by your code. The code says what is allowable and what is not allowable, and if you start trying to negotiate differences within that, you’re opening the door to getting sued,” Balch previously told the AJC. “... With a URA, there’s no limit to what we can negotiate because we’ve got actual dollars and cents in the deal.”

District 1 Councilman John Funny, who represents south Brookhaven and the Buford Highway area, said during the April 26 meeting that a URA would help Brookhaven broker deals, and he used a recent Atlanta project as an example. Earlier this year, Atlanta announced a partnership with Goldman Sachs and MARTA to bring 250 affordable apartments to Peoplestown along the Beltline’s southern trail.

“That’s what we’re looking to do in the City of Brookhaven,” he said, mentioning affordable housing, greenspace expansion and other redevelopment topics. “I know within my district along Buford Highway, there’s going to be development and redevelopment. This gives us an opportunity and another tool in the toolbox to assist with this to make sure we’re maintaining quality of life.”