Brookhaven approves plan for restaurants, townhomes around intersection

Brookhaven leaders approved a plan to add more restaurants and a handful of homes to a busy, residential area.
The City Council unanimously approved a development plan for the area surrounding the roundabout at Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road. The project will encompass about two acres and will provide space for two new businesses, six townhomes and a standalone house.
Located in the historic Lynwood Park neighborhood, the area was the focus of a neighborhood study with input from residents. City staff said the result of the community feedback was a development plan that highlights walkability and neighborhood-level restaurants and businesses.
“This is the first step in the creation of a great new gathering place that the Lynwood community has wanted for a very long time,” Councilmember Linley Jones said during a meeting last Tuesday.
The 14 parcels that make up the project site are split among four owners, who city staff said are on board with the development plan. Avellino’s Wood Fire Pizzeria and Pro Cleaners already operate in the area and will be joined by two, 3,000-square-foot buildings. Those business spaces will likely be designed for restaurant tenants with outdoor patios.
The project vision was discussed in detail during a Jan. 11 work session. The developers will still need to submit rezoning and construction applications to begin the project, and there isn’t a timeline for when it’s expected to come to fruition. More details can be found at windsorosborneplan.com.
Brookhaven Windsor-Osborne Project by Zachary Hansen on Scribd
