Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Brookhaven approves plan for restaurants, townhomes around intersection

This is a rendering of the Windsor-Osborne project vision that was recently endorsed by the Brookhaven City Council.

Credit: City of Brookhaven

caption arrowCaption
This is a rendering of the Windsor-Osborne project vision that was recently endorsed by the Brookhaven City Council.

Credit: City of Brookhaven

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Brookhaven leaders approved a plan to add more restaurants and a handful of homes to a busy, residential area.

The City Council unanimously approved a development plan for the area surrounding the roundabout at Windsor Parkway and Osborne Road. The project will encompass about two acres and will provide space for two new businesses, six townhomes and a standalone house.

Located in the historic Lynwood Park neighborhood, the area was the focus of a neighborhood study with input from residents. City staff said the result of the community feedback was a development plan that highlights walkability and neighborhood-level restaurants and businesses.

“This is the first step in the creation of a great new gathering place that the Lynwood community has wanted for a very long time,” Councilmember Linley Jones said during a meeting last Tuesday.

ExploreBrookhaven kicks off new year with $9.3M park renovation project

The 14 parcels that make up the project site are split among four owners, who city staff said are on board with the development plan. Avellino’s Wood Fire Pizzeria and Pro Cleaners already operate in the area and will be joined by two, 3,000-square-foot buildings. Those business spaces will likely be designed for restaurant tenants with outdoor patios.

The project vision was discussed in detail during a Jan. 11 work session. The developers will still need to submit rezoning and construction applications to begin the project, and there isn’t a timeline for when it’s expected to come to fruition. More details can be found at windsorosborneplan.com.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tucker tree transfer from Wynne’s Orchard to be delayed
13h ago
Woman’s body found on side of DeKalb road
18h ago
UPDATE: Robber shot, killed by customer at DeKalb pizza place, police say
19h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top