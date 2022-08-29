BREAKING: Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony

In addition to suggesting the summons was a political move in the middle of a heated election season, the governor’s legal team argued last week that sovereign immunity prevents him from being forced to testify.

Prosecutors from Willis’ office, meanwhile, said during Thursday’s hearing that they’ve gone out of their way to avoid politics and that sovereign immunity doesn’t apply because the grand jury, while civil in nature, is probing potential criminal violations in the law.

Among the issues prosecutors are interested in discussing with Kemp is the pressure then-President Trump and others placed on him to call for a special session of the Georgia Legislature to undo Joe Biden’s narrow win in Georgia.

McBurney — who reiterated in court last week that Kemp is facing no accusations of criminal activity and is effectively a “victim” of any improper actions undertaken by Trump or his allies — largely sided with Willis’ office in Monday’s ruling, though he did grant the governor’s request for delayed testimony should he be forced to appear before the grand jury.

The judge’s six-page ruling also criticized both sides for the actions that required him to weigh in at all.

According to testimony in court, Kemp initially agreed to be interviewed by prosecutors on July 25. But a few days ahead of that date, one of Kemp’s lawyers reportedly told the district attorney’s office that the governor would only appear under certain conditions, including that neither side could make a video or audio recording of the interview.

That demand was rebuffed and Kemp was issued a subpoena on Aug. 4. Kemp attorney Brian F. McEvoy filed his motion to quash the subpoena on Aug. 17, the day before the governor was scheduled to appear before the special grand jury.

In his ruling, McBurney wrote that Kemp’s subpoena “came only after weeks of tortured and tortuous negotiations over obtaining an interview with the Governor — the details of which do not bear repeating here, other than to note that both sides share responsibility for the torture and the tortuousness.”

McBurney also denied Monday a motion to quash filed by Kenneth Chesebro, a 2020 Trump campaign attorney.

The judge wrote that, while some potential lines of inquiry would be protected by attorney-client privilege, many others would not.

Those, McBurney wrote, would include Chesebro’s “communications with Republican party officials in Georgia following the 2020 general election, his interactions with the individuals in Georgia seeking to prepare a slate of ‘alternate’ electors weeks after the final vote count showed former President Trump losing by over 10,000 votes in Georgia, etc.”

