BREAKING: Body found on sidewalk in front of DeKalb County strip mall

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man's body was found on a sidewalk in front of a Glenwood Road strip mall on Wednesday morning.

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man's body was found on a sidewalk in front of a Glenwood Road strip mall on Wednesday morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A man’s body was found shot and lying on a sidewalk Wednesday morning in front of a strip mall in central DeKalb County.

The man, who has not been identified, appears to be in his mid-30s, according to DeKalb police Sgt. B. Danner. He was spotted outside the Austin Plaza on Glenwood Road shortly after 4 a.m. by another man walking to work.

“The victim is a John Doe, so we have to ID him,” Danner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. “We have to find out when he was shot, which we don’t know because no one actually saw the shooting itself.”

Investigators do not know when the man was shot, as no one called to report the shooting. He was dead when DeKalb County police officers arrived shortly after 4 a.m.

Investigators do not know when the man was shot, as no one called to report the shooting. He was dead when DeKalb County police officers arrived shortly after 4 a.m.

Investigators do not know when the man was shot, as no one called to report the shooting. He was dead when DeKalb County police officers arrived shortly after 4 a.m.

Investigators believe the man was shot outside the shopping plaza and left for dead. The strip includes a Savway Food Mart, a tattoo parlor, a wings shop and a hair braiding salon.

No one called to report the shooting, Danner said. Investigators remain at the scene Wednesday morning.

We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

