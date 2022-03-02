BREAKING: Body found on sidewalk in front of DeKalb County strip mall

A man’s body was found shot and lying on a sidewalk Wednesday morning in front of a strip mall in central DeKalb County.
The man, who has not been identified, appears to be in his mid-30s, according to DeKalb police Sgt. B. Danner. He was spotted outside the Austin Plaza on Glenwood Road shortly after 4 a.m. by another man walking to work.
“The victim is a John Doe, so we have to ID him,” Danner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. “We have to find out when he was shot, which we don’t know because no one actually saw the shooting itself.”
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Investigators believe the man was shot outside the shopping plaza and left for dead. The strip includes a Savway Food Mart, a tattoo parlor, a wings shop and a hair braiding salon.
No one called to report the shooting, Danner said. Investigators remain at the scene Wednesday morning.
We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer at the scene to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.