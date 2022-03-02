BREAKING: Body found on sidewalk in front of DeKalb County strip mall

The man, who has not been identified, appears to be in his mid-30s, according to DeKalb police Sgt. B. Danner. He was spotted outside the Austin Plaza on Glenwood Road shortly after 4 a.m. by another man walking to work.

“The victim is a John Doe, so we have to ID him,” Danner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. “We have to find out when he was shot, which we don’t know because no one actually saw the shooting itself.”