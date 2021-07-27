Avondale Estates hosts school supply drive through July 31

A school supply list is available at https://bit.ly/3rf5Yzk. Supplies may be dropped off at the home of Connie Bryans (88 Lakeshore Dr.), Bruce Johnston (30 Clarendon Ave.), or Carol Calvert and Lisa Cottrell (738 Stratford Rd.) Checks payable to Avondale Elementary School Foundation may be dropped off at Ghezzi’s house (3140 Wynn Drive). Other ways to give include: Venmo: @Patti-Ghezzi; Paypal:pattighezzi@hotmail.com; CashApp: $Patti-Ghezzi.

DeKalb County Schools return for the fall semester on Aug. 2. The district will offer both in-person and remote learning options for students. The district will expand its FLEX Academy, its virtual learning platform, to middle and high school students. It also plans to offer school-based virtual learning classes for elementary school-aged children taught by teachers at their schools or other educators across the district.