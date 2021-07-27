Avondale Estates hosts school supply drive through July 31

The annual Avondale Estates School Supply Drive runs through July 31. Co-sponsored by Avondale ACTion, Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice, and Avondale Elementary School Foundation, the drive gives people in the community the opportunity to support Avondale Elementary School, according to a press release. Supplies may be ordered from Amazon for delivered directly to Patti Ghezzi, AESF chair.
A school supply list is available at https://bit.ly/3rf5Yzk. Supplies may be dropped off at the home of Connie Bryans (88 Lakeshore Dr.), Bruce Johnston (30 Clarendon Ave.), or Carol Calvert and Lisa Cottrell (738 Stratford Rd.) Checks payable to Avondale Elementary School Foundation may be dropped off at Ghezzi’s house (3140 Wynn Drive). Other ways to give include: Venmo: @Patti-Ghezzi; Paypal:pattighezzi@hotmail.com; CashApp: $Patti-Ghezzi.
DeKalb County Schools return for the fall semester on Aug. 2. The district will offer both in-person and remote learning options for students. The district will expand its FLEX Academy, its virtual learning platform, to middle and high school students. It also plans to offer school-based virtual learning classes for elementary school-aged children taught by teachers at their schools or other educators across the district.
Students who are enrolled in the virtual learning option are committing to the choice for the semester, officials said. Parents will have the chance to switch to in-person learning or continue with remote learning in November.
Information on Avondale Estates school supply drive: pattipuckettghezzi@gmail.com.