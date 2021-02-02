Avondale Estates hosts government meetings this week

Avondale Estates recently announced meetings to discuss changes with the stormwater infrastructure and city zoning codes, according to a press release.
Both meetings will be conducted online and are open to the public.
Stormwater Master Plan findings are to be discussed Wednesday.
The city of Avondale Estates hired Brown and Caldwell to undertake a stormwater plan to assess the condition of existing stormwater infrastructure and prioritize repairs throughout the city. The consultants were charged with ranking identified issues and developing concept plans for the top five most pressing stormwater problems.
The consultants will present their findings and recommendations 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Join the meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89455732244 or calling (audio only) 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 894 5573 2244..
There will be an overview of a proposed new zoning code Thursday.
The city of Avondale Estates has been moving toward implementing a new zoning code. Utilizing the results of a zoning code audit conducted in 2017, thecCity contracted with Clark Patterson and Lee to help re-write its zoning code. The year-long drafting and community input process has culminated with a draft document.
An overview of the proposed new zoning code is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Join the meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82423029350 or calling (audio only) 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 824 2302 9350.