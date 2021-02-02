Avondale Estates hosts government meetings this week

Join the meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89455732244 or calling (audio only) 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 894 5573 2244..

There will be an overview of a proposed new zoning code Thursday.

The city of Avondale Estates has been moving toward implementing a new zoning code. Utilizing the results of a zoning code audit conducted in 2017, thecCity contracted with Clark Patterson and Lee to help re-write its zoning code. The year-long drafting and community input process has culminated with a draft document.

An overview of the proposed new zoning code is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.

Join the meeting on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82423029350 or calling (audio only) 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 824 2302 9350.