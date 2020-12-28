Avondale Estates Farmers Market continues into 2021

The Avondale Estates Farmers Market will continue to take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in the parking lot of My Parents Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road.
Customers will be asked to park at My Parents Basement (closest to the building on either side) and enter and exit the market at the information booth.
Customers are also asked to maintain a distance of six-feet apart at all times. Only 15 customers will be allowed at a time within the market space.
If possible, organizers ask to please have only one member of each household come to pick up.
Customers are encouraged to pre-pay for orders whenever possible. Otherwise, please keep cash and credit card transactions to a minimum and process as quickly as possible. Cashless transactions are best.
Information: www.avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org