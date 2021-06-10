Avondale Estates celebrates Juneteenth next week

There will be outdoor activities along North Avondale Road/College Avenue featuring live performances of music by Dia Scott, drumming by Jamaali, dance and musical performances by students from the DeKalb School of the Arts, and a dance class from Dance Werk by Ayesha at My Parents Basement. A Kiddie Korner will provide storytelling, coloring, toy drum making and education about Juneteenth at Banjo Coffee.

Food and other vendors will be in front of 1 Shot Wellness, 2711 E. College Ave.