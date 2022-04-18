Applications open soon for DeKalb’s (paid) youth jobs training program

The application period for DeKalb County’s next summer jobs training program for youths begins Tuesday.
The next iteration of the DeKalb Virtual Career Academy will run from June 6 to July 8 and is open to county residents age 14 to 24. Participants will be paid $10 per hour to take part in classes that include academic counseling, career preparation and “motivational/empowerment training.”
The program is a partnership between the county governments, the local school district, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, WorkSource DeKalb and community resource agencies.
“As the economy continues to recover and high gas prices make transportation unaffordable for some part-time jobs, DeKalb County will continue to offer our summer jobs program as a virtual career academy,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said in a news release.
Those interested can apply at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/careeracademy starting Tuesday. The application period will remain open through April 25.
A total of 800 spots will be available, but demand is typically high — more than 7,000 youths applied for the program in 2020.
Participants will be selected through a lottery system.
Questions about the program should be directed to Denise Kenner-Virgil at dkenner@dekalbcountyga.gov or 404-687-3400.
About the Author
Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office