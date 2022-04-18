Applications open soon for DeKalb’s (paid) youth jobs training program

The next iteration of the DeKalb Virtual Career Academy will run from June 6 to July 8 and is open to county residents age 14 to 24. Participants will be paid $10 per hour to take part in classes that include academic counseling, career preparation and “motivational/empowerment training.”

The program is a partnership between the county governments, the local school district, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, WorkSource DeKalb and community resource agencies.