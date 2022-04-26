Applicant withdraws annexation effort in Stonecrest due to ‘misinformation’

DeKalb doesn’t allow gravel parking lots in its code, but Stonecrest does. The city revamped its zoning code last year to allow gravel lots since they can be less disruptive to tree root systems and are easier to maintain.

Campbell previously said gravel lots are significantly cheaper than asphalt, and he argued the development would receive better regulation in Stonecrest while also bringing in extra tax revenue.

The project received significant opposition from residents, who continued pushing back on the annexation request via written comments read at the meeting. Residents said the city’s industrial sector is already too large and encumbering neighborhoods. They also raised concerns about the environmental concerns of diesel trucks, adding that southeast DeKalb has become a dumping ground for less desirable projects that wouldn’t be proposed for more affluent cities, such as Dunwoody or Decatur.

Campbell argued large trucks already park along the side of nearby roads, including Rogers Lake Road, which he said shows the high demand for more parking. On Monday, he said they requested the withdrawal to provide more time to get an environmental expert as an advisor to clear up confusion and lead to a “more well-rounded, more thoroughly vetted project.”