Stonecrest recycling plant says work isn’t violating court order

Since August 2020, Metro Green and the EPD have been entangled in a lawsuit over whether the recycling company properly obtained its solid waste handling permit, which allows the recycling of concrete and other construction materials.

The City of Stonecrest, DeKalb County and a grassroots activist group called Citizens for a Healthy and Safe Environment allege the company received improper approval by circumventing county regulators. In September 2021, a judge ruled all work utilizing the permit must cease until the lawsuit is over. The case is scheduled to go to trial the week of June 13.

“Metro Green has always and at all times complied with all applicable ordinances and legal requirements relating to its operations in the City, including, specifically, all orders of the Dekalb County Superior Court, and it will continue to do so,” Benson said.

In a recent statement, Stonecrest said it is investigating Metro Green’s site to make sure the recent activity does not violate the court order.

“Stonecrest is conducting a thorough and expeditious investigation into the alleged activity, including inspections of the property and information-gathering from affected residents, in order to uncover any operations at Metro Green in violation of the court order or which require a certificate of occupancy,” the city’s statement said. “Stonecrest will utilize all available legal remedies to stop those unauthorized operations.”

In addition, the city and its construction board of appeals denied Metro Green a certificate of occupancy, meaning the company can’t utilize any new buildings it has constructed. Metro Green has appealed that decision to the county’s Superior Court.

Stonecrest said any concerns about Metro Green and work being done at the site should be sent to metrogreenconcerns@stonecrestga.gov.