Annexation, rezoning efforts delayed after resident pushback in Stonecrest

The attempted annexation comes months after the city updated its zoning code for gravel parking lots, which DeKalb does not allow.

Campbell emphasized the development would not be for hourly parking but would instead allow truckers to rent spaces to store their vehicles. He said it’s common for large trucks to be parked along the side of nearby roads, including Rogers Lake Road, which he said shows the high demand for more parking. Their gravel lot would include space for about 420 trucks.

“The trucks are already there,” he said. “By providing a parking facility so close to those uses, you’re actually keeping them off of the roads.”

The residents who spoke against the project argue that southeast DeKalb has become a dumping ground for less desirable projects that wouldn’t be proposed for more affluent cities, such as Dunwoody or Decatur.

“These same developers and attorneys would never want this type of business near their homes,” Bunch said. “Why would you allow them to do that to us?”

The City Council unanimously voted to send the annexation request to the Stonecrest Planning Commission, where they can gather more information and public feedback.