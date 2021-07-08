African cat captured near Buckhead country club, prompting investigation

The search for an exotic cat near a Buckhead country club has come to an end, but state officials said a further investigation has just begun.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that a serval, a large cat native to Africa, is no longer on the loose near the Capital City Country Club, which straddles the border between Buckhead and Brookhaven. Game wardens began searching for the animal June 30 after a woman said it entered her home and jumped on her bed while she was sleeping.
Mark McKinnon, spokesman for the DNR, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that he didn’t know the specific location where the serval was found, but it’s being held at a third-party facility. Channel 2 Action News reported that residents within the Historic Brookhaven Neighborhood Association said the large animal was captured at some point Monday.
“It is being held in a third-party facility until DNR picks it up later (Thursday) and transports it to its new home,” McKinnon told the AJC. “We are currently not releasing the location of the third party facility or where the cat will permanently live. That is all I can release at this point since the case is still under investigation.”
It’s illegal to have servals, which are often mistaken as cheetahs or leopards, as pets in Georgia. McKinnon declined to provide further information on the DNR investigation or whether charges are being considered in this incident. It’s also unknown whether authorities have found the serval’s owner.
Three residents called Fulton County Animal Services on June 30 to report the large wild cat was in the area. Kristine Frank, the resident who was woken up while sleeping, told Channel 2 the serval hopped in her bed after her husband left the door open to let their dog use the bathroom.
“I hear this thump in my bed. Like something has landed in my bed,” she said. “And then it hops off my bed and that’s when I was saying, ‘That’s not a normal house cat.’”
Neither she nor her husband were injured, but he was able to take photos of the fleeing serval to provide to state authorities.
Before the serval was found, the Animal Legal Defense Fund offered to place the serval in an animal sanctuary in North Carolina. Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact the DNR at 770-918-6408.