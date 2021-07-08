African cat captured near Buckhead country club, prompting investigation

Three residents called Fulton County Animal Services on June 30 to report the large wild cat was in the area. Kristine Frank, the resident who was woken up while sleeping, told Channel 2 the serval hopped in her bed after her husband left the door open to let their dog use the bathroom.

“I hear this thump in my bed. Like something has landed in my bed,” she said. “And then it hops off my bed and that’s when I was saying, ‘That’s not a normal house cat.’”

Neither she nor her husband were injured, but he was able to take photos of the fleeing serval to provide to state authorities.

Before the serval was found, the Animal Legal Defense Fund offered to place the serval in an animal sanctuary in North Carolina. Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact the DNR at 770-918-6408.