Can you spot this wild cat? African serval on loose near Buckhead country club.

On Wednesday, a Club Drive resident called Fulton County Animal Services to report that a large wild cat was in her bedroom. No one was hurt, but her husband was able to take photos of the fleeing serval and provide them to state authorities.

Mark McKinnon, DNR spokesman, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they received two other calls from the area about the wild animal, which was last seen near the country club’s golf course. It’s illegal to have servals, which are often mistaken as cheetahs or leopards, as pets in Georgia.