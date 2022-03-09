5K fundraiser for The Museum School is on March 19

The Museum School Parent Teacher Organization will host the annual Explorer Dash 5K and 1-mile Fun Run from 8:30-11 a.m. March 19.
This family-fun event will raise awareness for The Museum School of Avondale Estates, 923 Forrest Blvd., Decatur and promote healthy living and eating habits.
Proceeds will benefit The Museum School PTO and the continued progress of the school.
The 5K is an AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier.
March 16 is the last day to register online for the 5K.
Runners may register for either race beginning at 7 a.m. on the day of the event but no later than 8:15 a.m. that day.
On-site prices will be $30 for the 1-mile race and $40 for the 5K - cash only.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3pAyv2Q.
