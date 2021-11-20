ajc logo
20-year-old man shot, killed in Brookhaven

A man was shot and killed in Brookhaven on Friday afternoon, police told Channel 2 Action News.
A man was shot and killed in Brookhaven on Friday afternoon, police told Channel 2 Action News. AJC photo.

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Brookhaven on Friday afternoon, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Police responded to reports of a person shot on Buford Highway. Officers found Cesar Gobinez-Naba with multiple gunshot wounds in the doorway of his apartment, the news station reported. He died after being rushed to the hospital.

Gobinez-Naba had a fight with an unknown suspect, police told Channel 2.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Tyler Wilkins
Tyler Wilkins is a local news reporter covering the cities of Gwinnett County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's particularly interested in explaining how local government institutions impact the residents they serve. He is a Georgia native and graduate of the University of Georgia.

