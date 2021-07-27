$100K grant to help Spanish-speaking seniors, adults with disabilities

The Latin American Association, which is based in Brookhaven, received the grant to expand its services for Spanish-speaking seniors and adults with disabilities. The nonprofit said the money will help fund programs such as meal delivery, transportation to medical appointments, respite care and mental health care access.

The grant, which will be awarded over two years, was made by the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Aging & Independence Services, according to a news release. Becky Kurtz, managing director of ARC’s Aging & Independence Services, said the grant is an effort to address the underserved Hispanic community in metro Atlanta.