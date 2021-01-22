University of Georgia relaunching Latino recruitment effort

The university’s Presidential Task Force on Race, Ethnicity, and Community has provided $30,000 to reestablish a program that began a few years ago aimed at increasing representation among a group that is growing in population statewide, but underrepresented on campus.

While Hispanic student enrollment has doubled in the past decade from 1,027 students in 2009 to 2,262 last year, about 5.8% of UGA’s 39,000 students are Hispanic or Latino, state data shows. Nearly 10% of Georgia’s population is Hispanic or Latino, U.S. Census Bureau data shows.