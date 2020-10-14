Columbia Residential supports residents through the pandemic

“Columbia believes health and housing go hand in hand, and accessibility to medical, mental health and employment services is critical to sustaining healthy communities,” said Jimia Head, a regional resident services manager at Columbia Residential

Now Columbia Residential has just launched its next program, a virtual Adopt-A-Family event in which residents in need create amazon wish lists and can be “adopted” by donors for the holidays. This program began in 2016, and has since served more than 1,475 youth and more than 940 parents, providing more than 2,000 new toys and 1,000 new coats and winter accessories. This is the first year it will be all online and socially distanced.

Who’s helping?

Columbia Residential

Services: Columbia Residential is supporting its residents through a school supply giveaway, grocery and toiletries drops, wellness checks and mental health services and working with nonprofits to secure in rental assistance for those in need of support at this time. Also, it has just launched its virtual Adopt-A-Family event, during which donors can provide holiday gifts and support to Columbia Residential families in need.

How to help: Learn more about adopting a family by visiting: columbiadeckthehallsevent.com

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.