Columbia Residential supports residents through the pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, many in Atlanta are struggling to keep up economically due to layoffs, furloughs and more. Columbia Residential, an Atlanta-based developer and manager of high-quality affordable and mixed-income housing, is working to help its residents.
“Throughout this pandemic, Columbia’s essential workers have been on the front lines, working every day to ensure residents feel supported and cared for despite the challenges or uncertainty they may be facing,” said Jennifer Owens, the vice president of resident services at Columbia Residential.
To support these ideals, Columbia Residential hosted its 2020 Backpack and School Supplies Knock-and-Drop giveaway, supplying residents with a total of 1,083 backpacks filled with school supplies to help them manage in-person or distance learning. The resident services team has also worked to provide grocery and toiletries drops, wellness checks and mental health services for individuals who need them.
“Columbia is committed to advancing lives and strengthening neighborhoods, and these programs are one way it upholds this promise,” Justin Linder, a regional resident services manager at Columbia Residential. “Respect, integrity, and excellence are paramount in everything Columbia builds — from the communities themselves to the relationships with the residents who call them home.”
In fact, the resident services team has worked in conjunction with several nonprofit partners to secure nearly $107,000 in rental assistance for those in need of support at this time.
“Columbia believes health and housing go hand in hand, and accessibility to medical, mental health and employment services is critical to sustaining healthy communities,” said Jimia Head, a regional resident services manager at Columbia Residential
Now Columbia Residential has just launched its next program, a virtual Adopt-A-Family event in which residents in need create amazon wish lists and can be “adopted” by donors for the holidays. This program began in 2016, and has since served more than 1,475 youth and more than 940 parents, providing more than 2,000 new toys and 1,000 new coats and winter accessories. This is the first year it will be all online and socially distanced.
