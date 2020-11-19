Wreaths Across America in Marietta on Dec. 19

Wreaths Across America, the annual wreath placement program to honor veterans at Marietta National Cemetery, will take place from 11:15 a.m. to around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
Simultaneously, the ceremony will be conducted around America at more than 1,500 cemeteries.
Made of fresh balsam fir, Remembrance Wreaths will be laid on the graves of America’s fallen heroes, and the name of each veteran will be said aloud.
With nearly 3,000 wreaths sponsored, 15,527 Remembrance Wreaths still are needed at Marietta National Cemetery, 500 Washington Ave., Marietta.
All ages are welcome to participate by placing wreaths and cleaning up.
While there is no parking inside the cemetery, parking is available outside the cemetery at local businesses, banks and parking lots in downtown Marietta.
Special arrangements can be made for those who need help entering the cemetery.
Funds should be received by Nov. 30.
By sponsoring a wreath at $15 each, donors will help to supply Remembrance Wreaths at one of the participating cemeteries nationwide this Dec. 19 on Wreaths Across America Day.
Patriot Pairs cost $30 to $34.50 at donate.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/pairs, not counting shipping.
That means one wreath will be placed at the Marietta National Cemetery, and the other wreath can be sent to the address of your choice.
Volunteer and donate: https://www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/pages/14805/Overview