Wreaths Across America in Marietta on Dec. 19

While there is no parking inside the cemetery, parking is available outside the cemetery at local businesses, banks and parking lots in downtown Marietta.

Special arrangements can be made for those who need help entering the cemetery.

Funds should be received by Nov. 30.

By sponsoring a wreath at $15 each, donors will help to supply Remembrance Wreaths at one of the participating cemeteries nationwide this Dec. 19 on Wreaths Across America Day.

Patriot Pairs cost $30 to $34.50 at donate.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/pairs, not counting shipping.

That means one wreath will be placed at the Marietta National Cemetery, and the other wreath can be sent to the address of your choice.

Volunteer and donate: https://www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/pages/14805/Overview