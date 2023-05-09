Visitors pay more for Atlanta Braves stadium debt as tourism bounces back

While visitors are contributing more through hotel taxes, Cobb is still relying heavily on commercial property taxes from the Cumberland Special Service District, which went up to $8.5 million in 2022 — over $3 million more than originally projected.

The county government also bears other costs associated with the stadium, including policing and traffic control outside of the stadium, a notable difference from the team’s agreement when it played at Turner Field in the city of Atlanta. Around the country, most other local governments require sports teams to chip in for the costs of securing events.

Explore Cobb taxpayers to pay for traffic control around Braves stadium

Kennesaw State University economist J.C. Bradbury, a prominent critic of the stadium deal who has researched the fiscal impact of publicly financed sports projects like Truist Park and the Battery, said the county’s analysis doesn’t reflect an accurate accounting of the project.

Explore Braves stadium hardly a home run for Cobb taxpayers

“I see nothing in these numbers to suggest that the stadium project is not a fiscal burden on Cobb taxpayers,” Bradbury said. “Yes, property values are higher, but they are higher throughout the Atlanta area in places without a stadium.”

County officials and Braves representatives say they are optimistic the upward trend in tax collections will continue.

“The Braves have continued to generate financial impact for the region and state in addition to creating a vibrant community,” the Atlanta Braves said in a news release.