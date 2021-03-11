Town Center CID to hold online open house on March 16

During an online open house, Cobb County residents are being asked to share their input on the Bells Ferry Road Operational Study at noon March 16.
Town Center Community Improvement District (TCCID) staff is hosting this event.
This study will identify opportunities to improve efficiency and safety for all modes of transportation along Bells Ferry Road between Chastain Road/New Chastain Road and Barrett Parkway/Piedmont Road, according to a TCCID statement.
Safe access for all roadway users, supporting local land uses and the unique natural context set by Noonday Creek will be considered.
For more information on the project, visit TownCenterCID.com/vision/studies/bells-ferry-road-lci-study.
During this online open house, participants will learn about goals of the study and existing conditions and trends.
They also will be able to share their experiences along the corridor and ideas for improvement.
Register: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PwdMU_6tSeGcm7tPHqA5Eg