Summer construction season closes some Cobb roads

With school out, that means the summer construction season is underway by the Cobb County Department of Transportation.
Among the major projects and road closures are:
- Cheatham Hill Road is closing for a major project - a water main relocation through Aug. 2 between Ward Creek Drive and Cavan Drive. Through traffic is being routed along John Ward Road and Macland Road/Ga. 360. Details can be found at bit.ly/3uJKzhD.
- Willeo Road at the Cobb/Roswell line is closing for a bridge replacement through Sept. 29 between Bywater Trail and Timber Ridge Trail/Lower Roswell Road. Through traffic is being routed along Timber Ridge Road, Ga. 120/Roswell Road and Willeo Road between Ga. 120/Roswell Road and Riverside Road. Details are at bit.ly/3fZiDRH. More information on the bridge is at youtu.be/xnrYwMmDMqo.
- Barnes Mill Road is closing between the Merritt Road/Wallace Road intersection to Cedar Bluff Way through July 30. Through traffic will be routed along Wallace Road, North Marietta Parkway/Ga. 120 and Roswell Road/Ga. 120. Check the status at CobbCommute.org/1256#.
Information: bit.ly/2UvsPdI
