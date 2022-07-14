ajc logo
South Cobb career fair, housing forum set for July

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Cobb County officials, nonprofits and area employers will host a Career Fair and Tenant Forum later this month in South Cobb.

Organizers said the annual event will feature a number of major employers as well as local officials and nonprofit agencies that can help connect job seekers with work and renters with legal advice and other assistance.

The event, hosted by District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield, CobbWorks and Goodwill, is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Training Academy, 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.

Employers including Amazon, the Atlanta Braves, UPS and Wellstar Health System will be on site to recruit workers. Job seekers should bring a resume and dress for an on-site interview. CobbWorks will also have a mobile office to help job applicants write a resume.

The forum will also feature other programs and services:

  • Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy and Cobb Legal Aid will discuss tenants’ rights and the eviction process.
  • Housing experts at government and nonprofit agencies will answer tenant and housing questions.
  • Ex-offenders can restrict and seal eligible criminal records through the district attorney’s office.
  • Veterans can get help with employment and VA-related benefits from the Georgia Department of Labor.

To register for the event, visit https://form.jotform.com/221573519508055.

