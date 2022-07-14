South Cobb career fair, housing forum set for July

Organizers said the annual event will feature a number of major employers as well as local officials and nonprofit agencies that can help connect job seekers with work and renters with legal advice and other assistance.

The event, hosted by District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield, CobbWorks and Goodwill, is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cobb County Public Safety Police Training Academy, 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.