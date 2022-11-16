Smyrna offers Thanksgiving crafts Nov. 21-23

Children, ages 4 to 7, are welcome to make and take Thanksgiving crafts Nov. 21-23 in Smyrna.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna.
Each day children may visit the library’s Youth Services Desk to make a different Thanksgiving-themed Make and Take craft.
All supplies will be provided for children to complete their crafts in the library and take them home to display.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3UaGQav.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest