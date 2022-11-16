ajc logo
Smyrna offers Thanksgiving crafts Nov. 21-23

Credit: TNS

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Children, ages 4 to 7, are welcome to make and take Thanksgiving crafts Nov. 21-23 in Smyrna.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Smyrna Public Library, 100 Village Green Circle, Smyrna.

Each day children may visit the library’s Youth Services Desk to make a different Thanksgiving-themed Make and Take craft.

All supplies will be provided for children to complete their crafts in the library and take them home to display.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3UaGQav.

