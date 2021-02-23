X

Smyrna deals with more traffic, DUI citations

To handle the jump in traffic and DUI citations with more court days, Smyrna will increase the salaries of the city's chief judge and solicitor. AJC file photo
To handle the jump in traffic and DUI citations with more court days, Smyrna will increase the salaries of the city's chief judge and solicitor. AJC file photo

Cobb County | 58 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Smyrna is seeing a “tremendous” increase in city court cases due to traffic and DUI citations.

Last year, the Smyrna Police Department added a traffic enforcement unit that has resulted in the extra citations.

As a result, additional court arraignment days are needed and a salary increase for Chief Judge Phyllis Gingrey Collins for Municipal Traffic Court that was approved 7-0 by the Smyrna City Council on Feb. 15.

Beginning April 1, Collins also will oversee the city’s Environmental Court as has been done before this court was separated with a different Environmental Court judge.

Reasons are “for simplicity and better procedure,” according to a city statement.

Another salary increase also was approved 7-0 by the Smyrna City Council for Municipal / Environmental Court Solicitor Tim Williams from part-time to full-time status.

Beginning March 8, those increases are $20,572 more from $69,428 to a new annual salary of $90,000 for Collins and $31,090 more from $64,949 to a new annual salary of $96,039 for Williams.

Information: bit.ly/3pRUCz7, smyrnaga.gov/your-government/city-clerk-court/court-services, PhyllisLaw.com/Phyllis-Gingrey-Collins.html

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.