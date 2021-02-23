Smyrna deals with more traffic, DUI citations

Smyrna is seeing a “tremendous” increase in city court cases due to traffic and DUI citations.
Last year, the Smyrna Police Department added a traffic enforcement unit that has resulted in the extra citations.
As a result, additional court arraignment days are needed and a salary increase for Chief Judge Phyllis Gingrey Collins for Municipal Traffic Court that was approved 7-0 by the Smyrna City Council on Feb. 15.
Beginning April 1, Collins also will oversee the city’s Environmental Court as has been done before this court was separated with a different Environmental Court judge.
Reasons are “for simplicity and better procedure,” according to a city statement.
Another salary increase also was approved 7-0 by the Smyrna City Council for Municipal / Environmental Court Solicitor Tim Williams from part-time to full-time status.
Beginning March 8, those increases are $20,572 more from $69,428 to a new annual salary of $90,000 for Collins and $31,090 more from $64,949 to a new annual salary of $96,039 for Williams.
Information: bit.ly/3pRUCz7, smyrnaga.gov/your-government/city-clerk-court/court-services, PhyllisLaw.com/Phyllis-Gingrey-Collins.html