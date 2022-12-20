ajc logo
X

Santa House in Smyrna is Dec. 20, 21

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

Santa House hosted by Smyrna Parks and Recreation and The Smyrna Optimist Club ends Wednesday at the Taylor-Brawner House, 3182 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna.

Stop by for a picture with Santa from 6-8 p.m. this evening or on the last day.

While this event is free, donations are appreciated.

All donations collected will go to the Smyrna Safety Foundation’s “Shop with a Hero” program that was held on Dec. 9.

This program provides Christmas to 82 children and their families in need.

Each child received a $250 gift card and shopped with a Smyrna police officer, firefighter or EMS from Metro Atlanta Ambulance.

These children shopped for clothing items, purchased gifts for their families and were sent home with a holiday meal box.

To donate to Shop with A Hero, visit the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation website at smyrnapsf.org.

Learn more at bit.ly/3UI1I8C.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch3h ago

Credit: Alex Edelman via AP

The Jolt: Atlanta bid for Democratic convention gets boost from Doug Jones
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Road rage believed to be motive in deadly shooting at Gwinnett tavern
3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Road rage believed to be motive in deadly shooting at Gwinnett tavern
3h ago

Credit: Christian Charisius

German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp
33m ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Kennesaw hosts Menorah Lighting on Dec. 21
6m ago
Menorah Lighting Ceremony is Dec. 20 in Acworth
21h ago
‘Holidays at The Strand’ continue in Marietta
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top