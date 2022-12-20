Santa House in Smyrna is Dec. 20, 21

Santa House hosted by Smyrna Parks and Recreation and The Smyrna Optimist Club ends Wednesday at the Taylor-Brawner House, 3182 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna.
Stop by for a picture with Santa from 6-8 p.m. this evening or on the last day.
While this event is free, donations are appreciated.
All donations collected will go to the Smyrna Safety Foundation’s “Shop with a Hero” program that was held on Dec. 9.
This program provides Christmas to 82 children and their families in need.
Each child received a $250 gift card and shopped with a Smyrna police officer, firefighter or EMS from Metro Atlanta Ambulance.
These children shopped for clothing items, purchased gifts for their families and were sent home with a holiday meal box.
To donate to Shop with A Hero, visit the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation website at smyrnapsf.org.
Learn more at bit.ly/3UI1I8C.
