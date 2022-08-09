ajc logo
Registration open for Sept. 10 Heart Walk in Cobb

Walkers can help raise funds for the Greater Atlanta Heart Walk by the American Heart Association, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at The Battery Atlanta next to Truist Park in Cobb County. (Courtesy of Comcast Business)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
22 minutes ago

Registration is open for the annual Greater Atlanta Heart Walk which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at The Battery Atlanta next to Truist Park in Cobb County.

More than 7,500 are expected to join Atlanta’s largest event dedicated to funding lifesaving heart health research under the sponsorship of the American Heart Association.

Jeff Buzzelli, senior vice president of Comcast Business that is headquartered at The Battery Atlanta, has been selected as the chair of the event.

Comcast Business will serve as the event presenting sponsor for the second year.

“The Battery is our home, and Comcast Business is looking forward to engaging and partnering with Heart Walk participants to positively change the landscape of heart disease and stroke in the Atlanta community,” Buzzelli said.

About 2,150 Americans die from heart disease daily – the number-one killer in the United States, according to an American Heart Association statement.

More sponsors are Northside Hospital, ADP, Southern Company, Emory Healthcare, Home Depot, SA White Oil Company, Clover Health and Burns and McDonnell.

The Greater Atlanta Heart Walk is among 300 heart walks held in communities nationwide, involving nearly 1 million walkers.

This year’s event at The Battery Atlanta will feature live music, sponsor giveaways, healthy snacks and a special tribute area.

Individuals and teams can register online at GreaterAtlantaHeartWalk.org or call 678-224-2000 for more information.

Connect with the American Heart Association on heart.org or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

