Registration open for Sept. 10 Heart Walk in Cobb

About 2,150 Americans die from heart disease daily – the number-one killer in the United States, according to an American Heart Association statement.

More sponsors are Northside Hospital, ADP, Southern Company, Emory Healthcare, Home Depot, SA White Oil Company, Clover Health and Burns and McDonnell.

The Greater Atlanta Heart Walk is among 300 heart walks held in communities nationwide, involving nearly 1 million walkers.

This year’s event at The Battery Atlanta will feature live music, sponsor giveaways, healthy snacks and a special tribute area.

Individuals and teams can register online at GreaterAtlantaHeartWalk.org or call 678-224-2000 for more information.

Connect with the American Heart Association on heart.org or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.