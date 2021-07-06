Powder Springs sets Comprehensive Plan updates in July

In person, the next open house on the Powder Springs Comprehensive Plan Update will be held on July 15.
Three times will be 5-5:30 p.m., 5:45-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-7 p.m. July 15 at the Ford Center, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs behind the library.
This event will give the community an opportunity to see the city’s recommendations, give their input in person and meet personally with the city’s consultant team.
Each 30-minute time slot is capped at 20 attendees.
To enter, attendees must present a copy of their registration - either printed or on their mobile device.
Walk-ins will be accepted if space is available.
Masks will be required to enter.
Register: bit.ly/3hicL8b
Also, online input on how you would like to see development occur throughout the city over the next five to 10 years is welcome between July 8 to July 23 at tsw.mysocialpinpoint.com/SpringsInMotionUpdate.
The State of Georgia requires counties and cities to write and update a comprehensive development plan every five years that considers land use, transportation, housing, economic development and sustainability, serving as a “road map” for cities and counties to use to fulfill their vision for quality of life and economic development.
The city of Powder Springs last updated its plan in 2017.
Major changes are planned by the city for land use, transportation, housing and economic development.
In addition to these updates, the consultant team will make recommendations for important development sites in and around the city.
For more information, contact the consultant team at asinyard@tsw-design.com, Powder Springs Community Development Director Tina Garver at tgarver@CityOfPowderSprings.com or visit tinyurl.com/PowderSpringsUpdate.