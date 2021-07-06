Powder Springs sets Comprehensive Plan updates in July

Walk-ins will be accepted if space is available.

Masks will be required to enter.

Register: bit.ly/3hicL8b

Also, online input on how you would like to see development occur throughout the city over the next five to 10 years is welcome between July 8 to July 23 at tsw.mysocialpinpoint.com/SpringsInMotionUpdate.

The State of Georgia requires counties and cities to write and update a comprehensive development plan every five years that considers land use, transportation, housing, economic development and sustainability, serving as a “road map” for cities and counties to use to fulfill their vision for quality of life and economic development.

The city of Powder Springs last updated its plan in 2017.

Major changes are planned by the city for land use, transportation, housing and economic development.

In addition to these updates, the consultant team will make recommendations for important development sites in and around the city.

For more information, contact the consultant team at asinyard@tsw-design.com, Powder Springs Community Development Director Tina Garver at tgarver@CityOfPowderSprings.com or visit tinyurl.com/PowderSpringsUpdate.