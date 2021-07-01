Powder Springs sees $126M in new residential growth

Lust added, “I believe more retail and commercial development will follow. Developers and entrepreneurs have Powder Springs square in their sights. This is the time for Powder Springs to bloom.”

Eight more housing developments remain ongoing, with many of the 641 residences under construction and construction permits pending, according to city data as of April 30:

Creekwood by Paran Homes has 22 of its 108 planned single-family residences under construction, with the remaining units yet to be permitted.

Old Lost Mountain Estates by Kerley Family Homes will have 73 single-family homes - construction of which has yet to begin.

Smith Douglas Homes will construct 34 townhouses on the east side of Hopkins Road, with another 31 townhouses and 35 single-family homes to be built on the west side of Hopkins Road. The project sites were rezoned for the development in April.

Springbrook Estates by Fischer Homes has 33 single-family units under construction and 31 permits yet to be issued. Already constructed here are 42 of the development’s 106 residences.

Sweetwater Landing Townhomes has had almost a third of its 45 units constructed, with 26 underway and five permits yet to be issued.

Tapp Farm by Traton Homes will bring a mixture of 110 single-family homes and townhouses - construction of which has not yet begun.

Townhomes at Park Place has 25 of its 55 planned units under construction, with permits not yet issued on the remaining 30 units.

Lastly, 39 of Villages of West Cobb’s 44 houses have been built, with crews constructing the final five.

At various sites across the city, three additional residences also remain under construction.

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org