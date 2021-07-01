Powder Springs sees $126M in new residential growth

Totaling $126 million, construction projects will add close to 700 new homes in Powder Springs across three developments that city officials began approving in early May.
These communities join eight more residential communities with 641 units that received previous city approval.
These three recently approved developments are expected to help keep Powder Springs as one of Cobb County’s fastest-growing cities, with an estimated population of 15,758 per 2019 Census estimates, according to a city statement.
- The largest of the three is Selig Enterprises Inc.’s $48 million project to put up to 348 apartment homes and retail/commercial space on 22 acres at the southern corner of C. H. James Parkway and Brownsville Road, according to Selig Enterprises Marketing Director Elizabeth Hagin. Development at the site will include the retrofitting, rehabbing and repurposing of an existing retail center - about 12,000 square feet in size - with additional future development on another 10 acres, primarily consisting of retail/commercial and possibly townhomes, the city statement added.
- On June 7, the Powder Springs City Council approved a 114-home development proposed by Traton Homes on 22.3 acres at the intersection of C. H. James Parkway and Hill Road. The homes will be built on about 20 acres that previously were zoned as commercial. A remaining 2.3-acre portion that fronts C. H. James Parkway will remain zoned as NRC (neighborhood retail commercial) as part of an agreement by Traton Homes and the landowner to dedicate it to the Development Authority of Powder Springs. Upon completion, Traton estimates the neighborhood will represent a $40 million development, the city statement said.
- Atlanta-based Novare Group has agreed to terms with the Powder Springs Downtown Development Authority to purchase 6.3 acres of downtown property to construct 221 apartments and nearly 5,000 square feet of commercial property. The mixed-use development is an estimated $38 million project. Comprising the 6.3 acres is a 1.4-acre property on Hotel Avenue and a 4.9-acre assemblage on which currently sits Powder Springs’ City Hall and Community Development building. The purchase has yet to be completed since the contract stipulates a due diligence period. Powder Springs is implementing plans to relocate its City Hall and Community Development staff to other DDA-owned properties downtown in preparation for the completed purchase and before an eventual expansion of its Municipal Court facility to accommodate these city personnel. The city is in the design phase of the court facility expansion.
Mayor Pro Tem Henry Lust said, “We have a diverse set of developments in process, offering many different housing options — sales and rentals. With the residential developments in and around downtown, our downtown and surrounding businesses cannot only survive but thrive.”
Lust added, “I believe more retail and commercial development will follow. Developers and entrepreneurs have Powder Springs square in their sights. This is the time for Powder Springs to bloom.”
Eight more housing developments remain ongoing, with many of the 641 residences under construction and construction permits pending, according to city data as of April 30:
- Creekwood by Paran Homes has 22 of its 108 planned single-family residences under construction, with the remaining units yet to be permitted.
- Old Lost Mountain Estates by Kerley Family Homes will have 73 single-family homes - construction of which has yet to begin.
- Smith Douglas Homes will construct 34 townhouses on the east side of Hopkins Road, with another 31 townhouses and 35 single-family homes to be built on the west side of Hopkins Road. The project sites were rezoned for the development in April.
- Springbrook Estates by Fischer Homes has 33 single-family units under construction and 31 permits yet to be issued. Already constructed here are 42 of the development’s 106 residences.
- Sweetwater Landing Townhomes has had almost a third of its 45 units constructed, with 26 underway and five permits yet to be issued.
- Tapp Farm by Traton Homes will bring a mixture of 110 single-family homes and townhouses - construction of which has not yet begun.
- Townhomes at Park Place has 25 of its 55 planned units under construction, with permits not yet issued on the remaining 30 units.
- Lastly, 39 of Villages of West Cobb’s 44 houses have been built, with crews constructing the final five.
At various sites across the city, three additional residences also remain under construction.
Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org