Police searching for gunman who shot at Cobb officer outside Cumberland Mall

A gunman is on the run after shooting at an off-duty Cobb County officer Sunday outside Cumberland Mall, police said.
The officer, who was not injured in the incident, was patrolling the mall parking lot when he received word from a security guard to be on the lookout for two suspicious vehicles about 2:30 p.m., Cobb police spokeswoman Shenise Barner said. The officer found one of the vehicles and attempted to make contact with the driver, but the driver began to drive recklessly through the parking lot, Barner added.
The driver then shot at the officer and fled the area, Barner said.
In DeKalb County, a security guard at a Stonecrest car dealership was fatally shot in February after encountering five suspects around 11 p.m., police said. Henry Ashley, 24, was shot while sitting inside his marked work vehicle, where he was found by responding officers, according to authorities.
A 16-year-old, whose identity was not released because he is a minor, was arrested and charged with murder and burglary. Investigators are still searching for four more suspects in that case.
Anyone with information regarding Sunday’s shooting at Cumberland Mall is asked to contact detectives at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
About the Author