Police searching for gunman who shot at Cobb officer outside Cumberland Mall

The officer, who was not injured in the incident, was patrolling the mall parking lot when he received word from a security guard to be on the lookout for two suspicious vehicles about 2:30 p.m., Cobb police spokeswoman Shenise Barner said. The officer found one of the vehicles and attempted to make contact with the driver, but the driver began to drive recklessly through the parking lot, Barner added.

The driver then shot at the officer and fled the area, Barner said.