ajc logo
X

Pedestrian seriously injured after darting in front of car, Marietta police say

The Marietta man was hit just before 9:45 p.m. while attempting to cross South Marietta Parkway outside of a crosswalk, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

caption arrowCaption
The Marietta man was hit just before 9:45 p.m. while attempting to cross South Marietta Parkway outside of a crosswalk, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in Marietta on Thursday evening when police say he “darted” into the path of an oncoming car.

The Marietta man was hit just before 9:45 p.m. while attempting to walk across South Marietta Parkway outside of a crosswalk, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. Sulaiman was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 20-year-old Decatur woman who had been traveling southwest toward Lower Roswell Road.

The pedestrian was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in serious condition, McPhilamy said, and an update on his condition was not provided Friday. He did not say if any charges would be filed related to the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the crash, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Nick St. Onge at 770-794-5352.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Powder Springs to host Seafood Fest on May 13-15
Man dies after being found unresponsive in Cobb jail cell
Marietta makes Juneteenth, Veterans Day paid city holidays
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top