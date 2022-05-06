Pedestrian seriously injured after darting in front of car, Marietta police say

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in Marietta on Thursday evening when police say he “darted” into the path of an oncoming car.
The Marietta man was hit just before 9:45 p.m. while attempting to walk across South Marietta Parkway outside of a crosswalk, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. Sulaiman was hit by a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 20-year-old Decatur woman who had been traveling southwest toward Lower Roswell Road.
The pedestrian was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in serious condition, McPhilamy said, and an update on his condition was not provided Friday. He did not say if any charges would be filed related to the incident.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the crash, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Nick St. Onge at 770-794-5352.
About the Author