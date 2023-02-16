No cityhood transition committee for Mableton

The governor has the option of appointing a transition committee for new cities to aid in the separation process with the county. But in this case, voting in the Mableton elections starts in less than two weeks, and the city will soon have its own elected representation.

Some officials and residents were confused when cityhood movement leaders established a website calling themselves the Mableton Transition Committee. The county initially communicated about the city’s transition with individuals with the Mableton Yes group, which advocated for cityhood prior to the November election.