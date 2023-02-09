Cobb County will hold Mableton town hall to address concerns about new city

Voters approved the Mableton referendum in November, and many residents have said the ballot question itself was unclear, with some not aware they were within the city boundaries. Residents have also referenced the ballot errors during early voting — one street did not have the cityhood question on the ballot, and the question was incorrectly duplicated on others, causing some confusion at the polls.

All of that has led some to call for a re-vote on the cityhood referendum. However, removing portions of the new city from its boundaries is the more likely option for lawmakers to address the growing movement of residents who want out.