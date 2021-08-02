Marietta PAL accepting new students

• The Marietta PAL afterschool program serves students in K-12th grades from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. This program includes daily homework help, tutoring, sports and health & fitness. Transportation from some Marietta City Schools to the PAL afterschool program may be available. Call 770-794-5425 for more information regarding transportation.

• PAL dance classes are offered in partnership with Divine Dance Studio. Dance instructors provide instruction in jazz, ballet and hip hop. Registration for dance is open to boys and girls ages 5-17. Dance classes are held from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

• PAL martial arts classes, led by Sensei Don Bourgeois, are open to boys and girls ages 5-17. Classes are held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is an additional cost for the purchase of PAL martial arts uniforms and equipment.

• PAL boxing, an official USA Boxing club, is open to boys and girls ages 12-17. PAL boxing is led by certified USA Boxing referee and veteran coach, Herbert Van Dorn. Boxing classes are held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Before sparring, each boxer must provide proof of a completed medical evaluation and register with USA Boxing at an additional cost of $85 per year.

Information: 770-794-5425 or MariettaPAL.org