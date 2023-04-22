X

Marietta GWTW Museum plans grand reopening on June 3

Credit: City of Marietta

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
21 minutes ago

A grand reopening event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at the Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum at Historic Brumby Hall and Gardens, 472 Powder Springs St., Marietta.

Attractions will include a BBQ Garden Party, live music, a Grand Bazaar and a few silent auction items.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, with the newest collection owned by Mike and Vicky Lynn Rogers, who own and operate the Gone With the Wind Remembered Museum in Cleburne, Texas.

In Marietta, among their rare items on display are the mourning bonnet and the Shantytown dress worn by Scarlett O’Hara, played by Vivien Leigh.

Owned by the city of Marietta, the museum will continue to pay tribute to “Gone With the Wind” author Margaret Mitchell and to be the caretakers of the Historic Brumby Hall and Gardens.

Previously, the museum housed a collection by Dr. Christopher Sullivan - a collection that was overseen by museum director Connie Sutherland until her retirement after 18 years last fall.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students/senior citizens/military and $6 per person for groups of 20 or more.

Registration details for the June 3 event can be found by emailing dkoss@mariettaga.gov or visiting facebook.com/MariettaGWTWMuseum or GWTWmarietta.com/museum-events.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
