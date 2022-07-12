Mableton nonprofit hosts July 23 giveaway

H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center is collecting school bookbags, backpacks and school supplies through July 23.
Visit Amazon.com and order from Registry/List Registrant name: HOPE 2022 or visit Walmart.com Gift Registry name: HOPE 2022 to select and order supplies.
Orders will be auto shipped to H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center.
All donations are tax deductible.
Volunteers also are needed for the Ice Cream Social, Bookbags and School Supplies Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23 at H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center, 6108 Mableton Parkway, Suite 116, Mableton.
Parents may request an application by calling 678-310-0525 or emailing hopefamily2@gmail.com.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest