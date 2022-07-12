ajc logo
X

Mableton nonprofit hosts July 23 giveaway

July 23 is when the Ice Cream Social, Bookbags and School Supplies Giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center, 6108 Mableton Parkway, Suite 116, Mableton. (Courtesy of H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center)

Combined ShapeCaption
July 23 is when the Ice Cream Social, Bookbags and School Supplies Giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center, 6108 Mableton Parkway, Suite 116, Mableton. (Courtesy of H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center is collecting school bookbags, backpacks and school supplies through July 23.

Visit Amazon.com and order from Registry/List Registrant name: HOPE 2022 or visit Walmart.com Gift Registry name: HOPE 2022 to select and order supplies.

Orders will be auto shipped to H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center.

All donations are tax deductible.

Volunteers also are needed for the Ice Cream Social, Bookbags and School Supplies Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23 at H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center, 6108 Mableton Parkway, Suite 116, Mableton.

Parents may request an application by calling 678-310-0525 or emailing hopefamily2@gmail.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The defensive line
Buck Belue’s book lifts curtain on Georgia’s 1980 championship season
7h ago
Judge upholds limits on mass mailings of Georgia absentee ballot forms
Firefighters rescue man stuck in roof vent at Lithonia Little Caesars
1h ago
Firefighters rescue man stuck in roof vent at Lithonia Little Caesars
1h ago
Kenley Jansen close to returning
7h ago
The Latest
Cobb County courts reinstate mask mandate as COVID cases rise
Learn about homeschooling in Cobb July 28-30
Free summer food at three Cobb libraries
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top