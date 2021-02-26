Kennesaw’s HR staff certified as crisis coordinators

All staff members of the Kennesaw Department of Human Resources have completed the Crisis Coordinator Certification Program, according to a city statement.
They include Director of Human Resources Brian Acker, Human Resources Generalist Patrick Ho and Benefits Administrator Kiel Cooper.
In today’s world, municipalities, counties, government entities, schools and businesses experience critical incidents that can escalate quickly into crises before leadership is aware and can intervene, according to CrisisCoordinator.com.
This late notice is a common failure in the prevention or mitigation of crisis consequences and impacts, the statement added.
As a result, the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) and the Local Government Risk Management Services (LGRMS) worked with CrisisRisk to develop the Crisis Coordinator Certification Program™.
The Crisis Coordinator e-learning training and certification have been designed to familiarize a crisis coordinator in each local government entity with the information needed to recognize, identify, alert and support leadership before, during and after a crisis, the statement said.
The Crisis Coordinator Certification Program was designed to empower crisis coordinators to recognize emerging crisis warning signs and circumstances and to identify the likelihood a circumstance could escalate to a crisis and alert leadership, the statement added.
Video (near bottom): CrisisCoordinator.com
Information: kennesaw-ga.gov, bit.ly/3pUoD14