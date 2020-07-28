Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park resumes fees

Each parking area contains fee information signs with a QR code which links directly to Recreation.gov.

Revenue generated from the fee program is used for the park’s deferred maintenance to ensure the park’s historic structures are maintained in good condition.

For this year, one of the projects is the replacement of the Ward Creek bridge and later the installation of a public restroom at the south end of the park.

Payment of an entrance fee does not guarantee a parking space.

During busy periods, park visitors are encouraged to find a parking space before purchasing a daily pass online.

Park staff will conduct compliance checks at parking areas at various times, checking for hard copy passes on dashboards for those with physical passes or for valid vehicle license plate numbers registered on Recreation.gov for visitors that have made online pass purchases.

Park visitor parking lots (with identified GPS coordinates) where fee compliance will resume are as follows:

• The Visitor Center lot (33.983255, -84.57873),

• Old 41 (Overflow) lot (33.985047, -84.582952),

• Gilbert Road lot (33.976017, -84.599580),

• Burnt Hickory Road lot (33.963276, -84.594391),

• Cheatham Hill Road lot (33.933020, -84.604780),

• Cheatham Hill Drive/Illinois Monument lot (33.936937, -84.596903),

• Kolb Farm lot (33.910438, -84.596796) and the

• Horse Trailer lot (33.913270, -84.597761).

Due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the park’s Visitor Center, the Mountain Road and the parking area on the crest of the mountain will remain closed.

However, the restrooms at the Visitor Center are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Through November, hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for parking lots except until 8:30 p.m. for the Visitor Center parking lot.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/kemo and social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

