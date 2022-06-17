Kennesaw councilman resigns after city issues permit to Confederate souvenir shop

Combined Shape Caption June 16, 2022 Kennesaw - Exterior of Wildman's Civil War Surplus in Kennesaw on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Councilman James “Doc” Eaton resigned from Kennesaw City Council Tuesday over the reopening of Wildman’s Civil War shop. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Combined Shape Caption June 16, 2022 Kennesaw - Exterior of Wildman's Civil War Surplus in Kennesaw on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Councilman James “Doc” Eaton resigned from Kennesaw City Council Tuesday over the reopening of Wildman’s Civil War shop. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Lyon, who worked with Myers for years, said reopening Wildman’s “wasn’t a decision. It’s an honor.” Lyon identified herself as the manager. She’s also the CEO of Dent Myers Enterprises, which owns the store, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

Lyon said she has received a mix of hate and support from the community, including emails and comments on social media.

“I don’t have any control over someone’s emotional response,” Lyon said. “I’ve heard all kinds of colorful things. And everybody’s entitled to their opinion.”

The store’s prominent location in the heart of downtown has frustrated some city leaders and nearby business owners for decades, some of whom view it as a black eye for Kennesaw’s image. Cris Eaton Welsh, councilman Eaton’s daughter, owns a chiropractic business across the street and called Wildman’s “an absolute hate store.”

“I have been on this corner for 22 years with the thought that once Wildman passed away, that store would go away,” Eaton Welsh said. “It’s not okay.”

Kennesaw issued the business license after the store underwent “the procedural process that is required by all businesses within the City of Kennesaw when applying for a new business license,” city officials said in a statement.

Dennis Deal, a longtime customer and friend of the late Myers, said the store is preserving history and has a right to stay open.

“I think it’s everybody’s right to own a business,” Deal, 68, said. “I mean, you can’t deny one and accept another.”

But Eaton Welsh said history belongs in a museum, not in a store.

“There’s a difference between selling merchandise and propagating hate,” Eaton Welsh said.