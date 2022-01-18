Kennesaw Confederate souvenir shop owner Dent Myers dies

Myers viewed his shop as a museum, telling the AJC in 2020, “it’s all history, regardless what you think about it.”

But the protest groups who have sought its closure over the years saw the store as a celebration of racism. Along with Ku Klux Klan outfits and Confederate flags, the store features artifacts from Nazi Germany and dolls of African American children with racist caricatures. Some items were displayed on shelves labeled with a racial slur.