Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Kennesaw Confederate souvenir shop owner Dent Myers dies

Dent 'Wildman' Myers, owner of a civil war surplus/antique shop, died this weekend. (KATIE KING/Staff)
caption arrowCaption
Dent 'Wildman' Myers, owner of a civil war surplus/antique shop, died this weekend. (KATIE KING/Staff)

Credit: KATIE KING

Credit: KATIE KING

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Dent “Wildman” Myers, the longtime owner of a Confederate and Jim Crow-era memorabilia shop in Kennesaw, died at his home early Sunday morning.

He was 90, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.

Myers owned Wildman’s Civil War Shop since 1971, bringing him a loyal following from Old South collectors and angering many others, who objected to the racist souvenirs on display at his downtown shop.

Myers viewed his shop as a museum, telling the AJC in 2020, “it’s all history, regardless what you think about it.”

But the protest groups who have sought its closure over the years saw the store as a celebration of racism. Along with Ku Klux Klan outfits and Confederate flags, the store features artifacts from Nazi Germany and dolls of African American children with racist caricatures. Some items were displayed on shelves labeled with a racial slur.

In a post announcing Myers’ death, his shop’s Facebook page wrote that his dedication to his shop “was just a fraction of the life he lived,” describing him as a historian, poet, war reenactor and artist as well as a business owner.

“To say he will be missed is an understatement,” the post read. A public memorial will be announced at a later date, it said.

About the Author

Follow Brian Eason on twitter

Brian Eason covers Cobb County for the AJC’s local government team. He is drawn to stories that explain how our government works — and why it often doesn’t.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Inside City Hall: Our takeaways from the first 2 weeks of Andre Dickens’ tenure
1h ago
Stockbridge holding virtual job fair for new police department
3h ago
Monday will be cold after Sunday’s storm; more snow Friday?
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top